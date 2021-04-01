Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie lowered Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

