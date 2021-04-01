Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 3.8%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of 358.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 58,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $213,948.28. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

