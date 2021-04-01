Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLMAF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of DLMAF traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

