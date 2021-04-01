Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.60.

DOL traded up C$1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. Dollarama has a one year low of C$37.20 and a one year high of C$57.12. The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.88.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

