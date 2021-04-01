Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $82.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.54.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,798.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.