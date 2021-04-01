Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Donaldson by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

