Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $31.90 Average PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,257. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

