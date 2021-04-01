Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 84.7% in March

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 262,300 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYL opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

