DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 840,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DSP Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DSP Group by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.