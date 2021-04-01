DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.