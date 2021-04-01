e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $65.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.00334039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002320 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,575 coins and its circulating supply is 17,155,276 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars.

