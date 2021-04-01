E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

