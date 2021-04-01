Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 11.7%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price was up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 21,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 278,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

