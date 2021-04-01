Earthstone Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16,350% compared to the typical daily volume of 16 call options.

Shares of ESTE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,399. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

