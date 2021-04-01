easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

