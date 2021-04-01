EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One EBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $986,800.64 and approximately $22.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00643828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

EBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

