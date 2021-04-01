Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.06. 102,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,457. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

