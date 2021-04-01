Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,858 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,295. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

