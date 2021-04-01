Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,031 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.62. 108,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

