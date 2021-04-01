ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

