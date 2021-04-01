Edap Tms’ (EDAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

EDAP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

