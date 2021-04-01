Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 111.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $3,722.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.