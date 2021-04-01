Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $479.56. 36,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,079. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $240.58 and a 12-month high of $489.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.17.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.