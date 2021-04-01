Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $547.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

