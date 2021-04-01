Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $67.87. 10,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

