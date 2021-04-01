EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 76.65 ($1.00), with a volume of 1877828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.36. The stock has a market cap of £348.74 million and a P/E ratio of 57.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

