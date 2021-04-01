El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

LOCO opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $587.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

