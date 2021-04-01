Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Gabelli reiterated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Gabelli currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

