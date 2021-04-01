Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

