Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

EFN opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.64. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$7.91 and a 12 month high of C$14.69.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

