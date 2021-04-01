Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $284,437.40 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 91,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $284,437.40.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 1,001,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,367. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

