Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

