Elysian Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Elysian has a total market cap of $395,569.49 and $2.93 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 190.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

