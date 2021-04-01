Emerald Crypto (EMD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 129.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $460,007.23 and $25.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 122.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

