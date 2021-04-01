Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 70 ($0.91). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

ESP stock traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.45 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,603,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,402. The firm has a market cap of £491.28 million and a PE ratio of 42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.60 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.26.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

