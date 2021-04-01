Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $77.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,306. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. Endava has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.