Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0702 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $103.20 million and approximately $43.18 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00380802 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001351 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027491 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00142404 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.12 or 0.05459513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

