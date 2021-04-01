Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 2,943,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enel Américas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc increased its stake in Enel Américas by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

