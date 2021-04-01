Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells $16,152.30 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $16,152.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.

Shares of WATT opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.