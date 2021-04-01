Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 64,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,457,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $763.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.