Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises about 3.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.17. 78,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.