Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 454,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

NYSE ST opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

