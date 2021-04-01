Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $763,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $626.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $434.53 and a 12 month high of $663.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.