Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of AFYA opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.29. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.