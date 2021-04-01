Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,934 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 119.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.