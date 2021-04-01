Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,226 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,266 shares of company stock worth $23,230,731 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

