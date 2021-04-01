Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,237 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of Photronics worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Photronics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $815.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $805,182 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.