Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EFSC opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

