Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 264.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

