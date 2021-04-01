EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated an accumulate rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

